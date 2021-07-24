Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.59. 13,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

