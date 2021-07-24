Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after acquiring an additional 932,088 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.