Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,348,400 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.95% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $83,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

