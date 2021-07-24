Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $57,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of LMT opened at $380.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

