Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $93.03 Million Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 312.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Weibo were worth $93,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140,987 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of WB stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

