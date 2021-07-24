Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 11,891 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $68,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Moody’s by 186.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 326,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 479,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Moody’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,465 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $384.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

