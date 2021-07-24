Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.34.

CNQ stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

