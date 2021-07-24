Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

CFPZF stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

