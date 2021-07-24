Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is 11 Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

11 Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,557 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up approximately 6.3% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP owned about 0.76% of Cannae worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 54.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cannae by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Cannae by 32.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cannae by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 387,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

