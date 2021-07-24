Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 789 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

