Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

