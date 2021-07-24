Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.