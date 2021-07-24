Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

