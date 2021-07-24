Capital One Financial’s (COF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.