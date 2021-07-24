Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of CPLP opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

