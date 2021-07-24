Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,936 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 214.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

