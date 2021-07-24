Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 346 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 426,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 158,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after acquiring an additional 515,766 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,691,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.34 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

