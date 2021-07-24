Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

