Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

