CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

CDNA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

CDNA opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.78 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

