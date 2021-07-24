CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $286,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.93 million, a PE ratio of -266.43 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

