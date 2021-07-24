Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $59.82 million and $8.25 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026266 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

