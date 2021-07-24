Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAS. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

CAS stock opened at C$15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.64.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9251629 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

