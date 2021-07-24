Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.60 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and $465,362.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00834827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cashaa is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,980,875 coins. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

