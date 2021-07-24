Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 22,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,682. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

