Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

CSTL opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

