Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $4,817,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $3,474,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMSI stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.82 million, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

