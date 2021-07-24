Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

