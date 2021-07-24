Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.