Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BNED opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

