Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 9,946 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of -53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

