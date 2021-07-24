Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verso in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.