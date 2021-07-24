Caxton Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,053,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $8,762,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 34.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $640.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

