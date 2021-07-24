Caxton Associates LP Invests $194,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHRT opened at $25.48 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

