Caxton Associates LP Makes New $155,000 Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 56,720 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.