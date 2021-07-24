Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $22.65 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of -53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

