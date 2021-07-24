Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTW opened at $22.65 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of -53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
About The Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.