Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

OESX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

