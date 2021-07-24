Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 13,961 Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CASA opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 in the last 90 days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.