Caxton Associates LP Takes $226,000 Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

