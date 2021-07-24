CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,391.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 627.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 124,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 415.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.16.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

