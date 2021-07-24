Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.50-17.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,862. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

