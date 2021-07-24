Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

