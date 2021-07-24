CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CX. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $7,388,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141,642 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.