Centaur (CNTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $2.49 million and $670,804.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00861052 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

