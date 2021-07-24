Ceridian HCM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,505 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,715% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $100.35 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 25.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

