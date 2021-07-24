Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CERT opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.66.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Certara by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 84,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Certara by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

