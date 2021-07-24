CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $5,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 72,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.05, a PEG ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.