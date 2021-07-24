CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$135.00 at National Bankshares

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$113.26 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.10.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$115.85 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$116.07. The firm has a market cap of C$28.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.20.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.