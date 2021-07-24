ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

CHX opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ChampionX by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChampionX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 945,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

