Chardan Capital Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $16.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

